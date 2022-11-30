Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is -44.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $65.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $35.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.1% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -60.5% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.31, the stock is 2.65% and 11.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -9.92% off its SMA200. Z registered -34.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.06.

The stock witnessed a 14.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.84%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 5830 employees, a market worth around $8.36B and $8.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.92. Distance from 52-week low is 35.07% and -46.40% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 425.50% this year.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.31M, and float is at 156.67M with Short Float at 14.88%.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wacksman Jeremy,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Wacksman Jeremy sold 4,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $35.27 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60556.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Wacksman Jeremy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,799 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $35.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65159.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Spaulding Dan (Chief People Officer) disposed off 5,519 shares at an average price of $35.38 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 25,244 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -72.85% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 1.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.