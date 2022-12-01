Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) is -87.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $11.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.13% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 35.75% and 39.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 17.88% at the moment leaves the stock -18.22% off its SMA200. APLT registered -90.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.50%.

The stock witnessed a 44.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.25%, and is 31.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.96% over the week and 14.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 124.22% and -90.56% from its 52-week high.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.00M, and float is at 42.58M with Short Float at 0.63%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shendelman Shoshana, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Shendelman Shoshana bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $32250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that Shendelman Shoshana (President and CEO) bought a total of 73,256 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $0.56 per share for $40891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the APLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Shendelman Shoshana (President and CEO) acquired 38,153 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $19943.0. The insider now directly holds 644,239 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT).