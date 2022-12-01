Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is -34.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.23 and a high of $113.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $64.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.33% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.96% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -14.07% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.44, the stock is 6.52% and 12.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 6.75% at the moment leaves the stock 14.63% off its SMA200. CDAY registered -37.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.24%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.76%, and is 4.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has around 7462 employees, a market worth around $10.28B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 72.65. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.32% and -39.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 145.70% this year

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.19M, and float is at 152.11M with Short Float at 6.47%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holdridge Stephen H., the company’s EVP, Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Holdridge Stephen H. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $71.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41429.0 shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Holdridge Stephen H. (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $68.00 per share for $68000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43429.0 shares of the CDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Heuland Noemie Clemence (EVP, CFO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $63.55 for $63550.0. The insider now directly holds 53,304 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).