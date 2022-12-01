Here are the top Institutional holders of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) shares

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) is 20.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $10.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APEN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.13, the stock is 55.39% and 70.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 84.45% off its SMA200. APEN registered 27.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.79%.

The stock witnessed a 57.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.51%, and is 71.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $416.24M and $71.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.26% and -1.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.50%).

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.85M, and float is at 38.37M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Black Jeffrey G., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Black Jeffrey G. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $6.20 per share for a total of $62000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Black Jeffrey G. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $5.66 per share for $84900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the APEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Black Jeffrey G. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $5.48 for $82200.0. The insider now directly holds 240,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN).

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -6.70% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is -75.43% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 47.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.