Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is -18.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.28 and a high of $123.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $91.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.83% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.76% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -29.95% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.86, the stock is 5.97% and 10.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 4.21% at the moment leaves the stock -2.75% off its SMA200. AKAM registered -15.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.20%.

The stock witnessed a 7.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.07%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $14.89B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.39 and Fwd P/E is 16.94. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.36% and -23.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Analyst Forecasts

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.72M, and float is at 154.56M with Short Float at 7.34%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Joseph Paul C, the company’s EVP – Global Sales. SEC filings show that Joseph Paul C sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $91.84 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29683.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Blumofe Robert (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $92.92 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9835.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Joseph Paul C (EVP – Global Sales) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $80.79 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 31,183 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is trading -0.43% down over the past 12 months and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) that is -20.22% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 12.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.