Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is -0.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.78 and a high of $80.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $74.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.38% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -12.33% lower than the price target low of $67.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.16, the stock is 2.62% and 11.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. HOLX registered 1.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.02%.

The stock witnessed a 12.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.73%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has around 6944 employees, a market worth around $18.69B and $4.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.88 and Fwd P/E is 19.47. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.40% and -5.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hologic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 250.28M, and float is at 244.02M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thornal Kevin R, the company’s Group Pres, Global Diagnostics. SEC filings show that Thornal Kevin R sold 19,118 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $75.32 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62368.0 shares.

Hologic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Griffin John M. (General Counsel) sold a total of 26,902 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $76.12 per share for $2.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MACMILLAN STEPHEN P (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 138,422 shares at an average price of $75.71 for $10.48 million. The insider now directly holds 2,443,825 shares of Hologic Inc. (HOLX).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 14.15% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -14.46% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -25.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.