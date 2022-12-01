Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is -8.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $250.20 and a high of $457.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLAC stock was last observed hovering at around $374.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 18.82% off its average median price target of $366.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.65% off the consensus price target high of $440.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -51.21% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $393.15, the stock is 9.26% and 20.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 5.03% at the moment leaves the stock 15.50% off its SMA200. KLAC registered -3.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.13%.

The stock witnessed a 24.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.24%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $55.22B and $9.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.76 and Fwd P/E is 21.00. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.13% and -13.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.30%).

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.83M, and float is at 141.34M with Short Float at 2.49%.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at KLA Corporation (KLAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Higgins Bren D., the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Higgins Bren D. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $361.77 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64372.0 shares.

KLA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Wilkinson Mary Beth (EVP, CLO and Secretary) sold a total of 3,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $320.34 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12228.0 shares of the KLAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Donzella Oreste (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,417 shares at an average price of $334.86 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 35,103 shares of KLA Corporation (KLAC).

KLA Corporation (KLAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) that is trading -23.17% down over the past 12 months and Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is -25.54% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -4.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.