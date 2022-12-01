Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Volatility At 1.49%, Should You Add A Position?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is 3.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.67 and a high of $58.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $53.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.1% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -171.65% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.33, the stock is 5.23% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 7.13% off its SMA200. IRM registered 19.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.70%.

The stock witnessed a 8.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.27%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has around 26750 employees, a market worth around $15.66B and $4.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.00 and Fwd P/E is 28.96. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.38% and -7.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.94M, and float is at 288.19M with Short Float at 6.04%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meaney William L, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Meaney William L sold 10,507 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $52.06 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Meaney William L (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $52.50 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the IRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, MARSON DEBORAH (EVP, General Counsel, Sec.) disposed off 1,125 shares at an average price of $50.18 for $56452.0. The insider now directly holds 48,032 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -21.86% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 27.16% higher over the same period. Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is -32.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.