Loews Corporation (L) Volatility At 1.68%, Should You Add A Position?

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is 0.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.36 and a high of $68.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The L stock was last observed hovering at around $57.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.83% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -11.83% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.15, the stock is 3.52% and 6.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -1.48% off its SMA200. L registered 8.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.19%.

The stock witnessed a 1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.13%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Loews Corporation (L) has around 10340 employees, a market worth around $13.76B and $14.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.81% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Loews Corporation (L) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loews Corporation (L) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loews Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 282.60% this year

Loews Corporation (L) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.37M, and float is at 194.69M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Loews Corporation (L) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Loews Corporation (L) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOEWS CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LOEWS CORP bought 76,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $38.91 per share for a total of $2.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243.88 million shares.

Loews Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that LOEWS CORP (10% Owner) bought a total of 76,954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $39.26 per share for $3.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 243.81 million shares of the L stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, LOEWS CORP (10% Owner) acquired 50,789 shares at an average price of $38.25 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 243,729,755 shares of Loews Corporation (L).

Loews Corporation (L): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 22.35% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 44.29% higher over the same period. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 29.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.