New Big Money Means UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is -24.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $7.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UWMC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -78.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is 12.76% and 27.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 16.32% off its SMA200. UWMC registered -35.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.34%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 35.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.93%, and is 9.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $6.76B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.14 and Fwd P/E is 26.65. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.69% and -37.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.00% this year

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.59B, and float is at 88.94M with Short Float at 25.99%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Czubak Kelly, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $9988.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5316.0 shares.

UWM Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Elezaj Alex (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 277,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $3.64 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the UWMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Hubacker Andrew (SVP, CAO) disposed off 355 shares at an average price of $4.81 for $1708.0. The insider now directly holds 833 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC).

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is trading -42.36% down over the past 12 months and MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) that is -2.62% lower over the same period. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -36.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.