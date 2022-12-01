VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Volatility At 2.43%, Should You Add A Position?

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is -21.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.25 and a high of $257.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $194.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.85% off its average median price target of $216.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.5% off the consensus price target high of $216.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.5% higher than the price target low of $216.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $199.81, the stock is 4.66% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 5.48% off its SMA200. VRSN registered -16.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.59%.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.65%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) has around 904 employees, a market worth around $21.01B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.57 and Fwd P/E is 27.87. Profit margin for the company is 59.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.70% and -22.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (165.10%).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VeriSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.10M, and float is at 104.83M with Short Float at 1.86%.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Indelicarto Thomas C, the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Indelicarto Thomas C sold 613 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40858.0 shares.

VeriSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Indelicarto Thomas C (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $202.05 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41816.0 shares of the VRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, TOMLINSON TIMOTHY (Director) disposed off 692 shares at an average price of $201.35 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading -14.97% down over the past 12 months and Zscaler Inc. (ZS) that is -61.54% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 12.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.