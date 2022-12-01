Which institution holds the most shares in 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is -52.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $24.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -44.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is 9.95% and 15.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 9.86% at the moment leaves the stock -11.24% off its SMA200. DDD registered -55.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.43%.

The stock witnessed a 14.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.10%, and is 6.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 1721 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $556.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -58.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 300.40% this year

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.99M, and float is at 127.93M with Short Float at 8.28%.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRAVES JEFFREY A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $95000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that GRAVES JEFFREY A (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $9.70 per share for $97000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Johnson Andrew Martin (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) disposed off 6,767 shares at an average price of $10.06 for $68076.0. The insider now directly holds 186,221 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -14.85% down over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is 3.82% higher over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -25.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.