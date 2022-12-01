Which Institutions Own Shares In ATI Inc. (ATI)?

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) is 91.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.85 and a high of $33.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88%.

Currently trading at $30.51, the stock is 5.47% and 6.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 6.57% at the moment leaves the stock 11.95% off its SMA200. ATI registered 114.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.79%.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.94%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

ATI Inc. (ATI) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 321.16 and Fwd P/E is 14.78. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.29% and -8.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

ATI Inc. (ATI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 97.60% this year

ATI Inc. (ATI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.80M, and float is at 128.55M with Short Float at 10.71%.

ATI Inc. (ATI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at ATI Inc. (ATI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, the company’s Board Chair, President and CEO. SEC filings show that WETHERBEE ROBERT S sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $30.23 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

ATI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that WETHERBEE ROBERT S (Board Chair, President and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $27.13 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the ATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Schwartz Karl D (VP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $31.32 for $31320.0. The insider now directly holds 62,833 shares of ATI Inc. (ATI).

ATI Inc. (ATI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) that is trading -11.50% down over the past 12 months. Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is 41.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.