Which Institutions Own Shares In HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is 8.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.61 and a high of $72.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $69.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33%.

Currently trading at $70.57, the stock is 5.99% and 13.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 17.14% off its SMA200. HDB registered 7.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.03%.

The stock witnessed a 13.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.59%, and is 3.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 129341 employees, a market worth around $111.76B and $16.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.71 and Fwd P/E is 20.34. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.44% and -2.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.17%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 28.49% up over the past 12 months.