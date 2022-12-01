Who are the Institutional Holders in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) is -87.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDBL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -7.35% and -34.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 18.69% at the moment leaves the stock -66.51% off its SMA200. EDBL registered a loss of -79.46% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -35.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.27%, and is 14.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.88% over the week and 24.08% over the month.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $3.83M and $11.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -93.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.18% and -87.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-492.10%).

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.20% this year

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.71M, and float is at 4.59M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JAMES MICHAEL C, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that JAMES MICHAEL C bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $0.88 per share for a total of $880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.59 million shares.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Kras James E. (President and CEO) bought a total of 875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $0.94 per share for $822.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.39 million shares of the EDBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, JAMES MICHAEL C (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 6,070 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $5071.0. The insider now directly holds 1,591,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL).