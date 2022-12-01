Who are the Institutional Holders in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST)?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) is -64.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $8.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HNST stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is -7.37% and -13.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 6.27% at the moment leaves the stock -25.67% off its SMA200. HNST registered -66.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.20%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.22%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $270.75M and $312.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.39% and -67.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -165.80% this year

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.46M, and float is at 85.22M with Short Float at 3.40%.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rexing Rick, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Rexing Rick sold 5,192 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $2.73 per share for a total of $14174.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Gerstberger Peter C. (Chief Digital & Strat. Officer) sold a total of 6,759 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $2.90 per share for $19601.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the HNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Warren Jessica (Chief Creative Officer) disposed off 7,633 shares at an average price of $2.90 for $22136.0. The insider now directly holds 598,461 shares of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST).

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 14.15% up over the past 12 months and Moelis & Company (MC) that is -29.51% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 3.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.