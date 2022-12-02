A peek at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): Who has invested in It?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is -3.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.96 and a high of $155.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRI stock was last observed hovering at around $146.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $142.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.63% off the consensus price target high of $156.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -16.52% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.65, the stock is 1.11% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 12.64% off its SMA200. DRI registered 6.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.79%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.66%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has around 178956 employees, a market worth around $17.79B and $9.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.18 and Fwd P/E is 16.88. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.26% and -6.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Darden Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.20% this year

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.90M, and float is at 121.95M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milanes Douglas J., the company’s SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr. SEC filings show that Milanes Douglas J. sold 2,228 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $145.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5283.0 shares.

Darden Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Kiernan Daniel J. (President, Olive Garden) sold a total of 10,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $140.53 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16043.0 shares of the DRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Milanes Douglas J. (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) disposed off 2,228 shares at an average price of $140.00 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 5,281 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 11.97% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -4.87% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 1.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.