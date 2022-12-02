A peek at Formula One Group (FWONK): Who has invested in It?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is -0.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.00 and a high of $71.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $60.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06%.

Currently trading at $63.00, the stock is 9.29% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock 1.08% off its SMA200. FWONK registered 7.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.33%.

The stock witnessed a 11.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.11%, and is 5.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 74.12. Distance from 52-week low is 26.00% and -11.48% from its 52-week high.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.30% this year

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.40M, and float is at 198.87M with Short Float at 4.86%.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant sold 916 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $59.09 per share for a total of $54126.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3940.0 shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant (Director) sold a total of 259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $31.34 per share for $8118.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 965.0 shares of the FWONK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $29.31 for $29313.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Formula One Group (FWONK).

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -9.99% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -28.48% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -28.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.