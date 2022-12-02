A peek at Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI): Who has invested in It?

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is -53.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $6.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GCI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.05 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.14% off the consensus price target high of $2.10 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -23.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is 17.56% and 39.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -20.71% off its SMA200. GCI registered -48.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.19%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 70.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.03%, and is 10.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $344.84M and $3.04B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.80% and -61.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.30% this year

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.01M, and float is at 134.12M with Short Float at 12.27%.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reed Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.84 million shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Louis John Jeffry (Director) sold a total of 7,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $3.64 per share for $27679.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Tarica Laurence (Director) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $4.20 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 620,263 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI).