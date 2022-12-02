A peek at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who has invested in It?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is -6.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $340.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $298.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42%.

Currently trading at $297.52, the stock is -1.23% and 7.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 8.06% off its SMA200. PH registered 1.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.71%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.16%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $38.58B and $16.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.95 and Fwd P/E is 14.34. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.11% and -12.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.43M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leonti Joseph R, the company’s VP, General Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that Leonti Joseph R sold 7,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $303.89 per share for a total of $2.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17427.0 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Malone Robert W (VP & President-Filtration Grp.) sold a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $300.72 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7633.0 shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Czaja Mark T (VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off.) disposed off 1,041 shares at an average price of $288.36 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 937 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -14.13% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 9.01% higher over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is 1.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.