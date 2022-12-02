A peek at Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST): Who has invested in It?

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) is -64.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.90 and a high of $97.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWST stock was last observed hovering at around $27.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $27.86, the stock is -5.03% and -12.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -28.73% off its SMA200. TWST registered -68.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.61%.

The stock witnessed a -17.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.14%, and is 9.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has around 652 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $203.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -92.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.57% and -71.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.29M, and float is at 55.80M with Short Float at 10.90%.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Banyai William. SEC filings show that Banyai William sold 1,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $24.90 per share for a total of $31748.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Twist Bioscience Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that Banyai William sold a total of 379 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $29.55 per share for $11199.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the TWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Banyai William disposed off 318 shares at an average price of $36.14 for $11493.0. The insider now directly holds 256,161 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST).

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -58.42% lower over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -9.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.