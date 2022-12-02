A peek at ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP): Who has invested in It?

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) is -33.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.78 and a high of $29.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIP stock was last observed hovering at around $16.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $16.60, the stock is 1.74% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -10.83% off its SMA200. ZIP registered -38.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.57%.

The stock witnessed a -3.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.42%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $914.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.62 and Fwd P/E is 36.24. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.46% and -42.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.20% this year

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.06M, and float is at 52.83M with Short Float at 9.67%.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAKAMOTO RYAN T., the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 2,441 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $16.33 per share for a total of $39862.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72832.0 shares.

ZipRecruiter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 1,787 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $17.72 per share for $31666.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75273.0 shares of the ZIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 1,786 shares at an average price of $17.30 for $30898.0. The insider now directly holds 77,060 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP).

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -22.84% down over the past 12 months. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) is -17.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.