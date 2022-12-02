Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is -54.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $20.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.89% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.63, the stock is -4.62% and -12.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -32.78% off its SMA200. AMTX registered -66.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.87%.

The stock witnessed a -22.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.82%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $195.08M and $254.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.52% and -72.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.77M, and float is at 34.44M with Short Float at 16.28%.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLOCK JOHN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLOCK JOHN R sold 55,165 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $12.12 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34462.0 shares.

Aemetis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Simon Timothy Alan (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $12.21 per share for $12210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the AMTX stock.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading 4.84% up over the past 12 months and Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) that is -6.87% lower over the same period. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is 2.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.