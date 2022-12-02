Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) is 54.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALDX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 52.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is 13.81% and 14.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 10.00% at the moment leaves the stock 28.38% off its SMA200. ALDX registered -16.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.31%.

The stock witnessed a 10.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.85%, and is 14.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 161.57% and -22.90% from its 52-week high.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.46M, and float is at 45.83M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $7.85 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.35 million shares.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $7.50 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.34 million shares of the ALDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) acquired 97,000 shares at an average price of $7.24 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 11,235,085 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX).

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is 20.72% higher over the past 12 months.