AMERCO (UHAL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is -7.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.75 and a high of $73.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UHAL stock was last observed hovering at around $63.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.43%.

Currently trading at $66.73, the stock is 19.87% and 22.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 5.42% at the moment leaves the stock 23.90% off its SMA200. UHAL registered -4.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.55%.

The stock witnessed a 17.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.52%, and is 13.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

AMERCO (UHAL) has around 15456 employees, a market worth around $13.06B and $5.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.24. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.12% and -8.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

AMERCO (UHAL) Analyst Forecasts

AMERCO is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year

AMERCO (UHAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.61M, and float is at 8.32M with Short Float at 6.48%.

AMERCO (UHAL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AMERCO (UHAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHOEN EDWARD J, the company’s President. SEC filings show that SHOEN EDWARD J bought 21,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $61.88 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

AMERCO disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that SHOEN MARK V (10% Owner) bought a total of 21,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $61.88 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.08 million shares of the UHAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Willow Grove Holdings LP (10% Owner) acquired 21,700 shares at an average price of $61.88 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 1,075,700 shares of AMERCO (UHAL).

AMERCO (UHAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading -5.58% down over the past 12 months and Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) that is -19.79% lower over the same period. Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is -20.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.