AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is -92.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APCX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.04% off the consensus price target high of $1.79 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.04% higher than the price target low of $1.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is 25.67% and 36.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 5.68% at the moment leaves the stock -0.06% off its SMA200. APCX registered -94.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.53%.

The stock witnessed a 9.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.24%, and is 34.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.12% over the week and 15.36% over the month.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $15.50M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.97% and -95.40% from its 52-week high.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.60M, and float is at 11.06M with Short Float at 2.02%.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is trading 9.92% up over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -9.29% lower over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is -29.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.