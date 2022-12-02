Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) is -74.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $58.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASPN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.31% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 35.45% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.91, the stock is 2.55% and 15.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing 7.05% at the moment leaves the stock -25.87% off its SMA200. ASPN registered -75.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.66%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.14%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has around 418 employees, a market worth around $489.29M and $152.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.80% and -78.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.53M, and float is at 38.83M with Short Float at 7.43%.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young Donald R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Young Donald R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $14.63 per share for a total of $73150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that KOCH INDUSTRIES INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,791,986 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $27.90 per share for $50.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.79 million shares of the ASPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Gervis Robert M. (Director) acquired 135,870 shares at an average price of $33.12 for $4.5 million. The insider now directly holds 352,483 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN).

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Owens Corning (OC) that is trading 4.88% up over the past 12 months and UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) that is 89.23% higher over the same period. Cabot Corporation (CBT) is 45.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.