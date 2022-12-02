Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) is -58.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $9.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 71.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is 47.73% and 46.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -25.93% at the moment leaves the stock 12.83% off its SMA200. CGTX registered -69.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.00%.

The stock witnessed a 51.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.98%, and is 34.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.81% over the week and 19.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 142.99% and -71.80% from its 52-week high.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.02M, and float is at 21.23M with Short Float at 0.63%.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RICHSTONE ELLEN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICHSTONE ELLEN B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $2.65 per share for a total of $26550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Ricciardi Lisa (CEO & President) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $1.30 per share for $15600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24500.0 shares of the CGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Wallace Peggy (Director) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $15000.0. The insider now directly holds 37,961 shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX).