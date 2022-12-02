DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is -18.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $33.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $26.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.33% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.64% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.16, the stock is 6.34% and 0.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock 8.78% off its SMA200. DV registered -9.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.42%.

The stock witnessed a -5.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.03%, and is 4.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $424.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.05 and Fwd P/E is 71.10. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.72% and -19.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.30M, and float is at 163.75M with Short Float at 2.71%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allais Nicola T, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Allais Nicola T sold 1,607 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $24.91 per share for a total of $40026.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51335.0 shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Eddleman Julie (Global Chief Comm. Officer) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $25.12 per share for $7536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,607 shares at an average price of $24.99 for $40158.0. The insider now directly holds 51,335 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).