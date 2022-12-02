Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Volatility At 5.41%, Should You Add A Position?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is 0.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.09 and a high of $41.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $34.83, the stock is 3.38% and 13.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 9.31% off its SMA200. GPRE registered -6.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.25%.

The stock witnessed a 19.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.05%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has around 859 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $3.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.13. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.50% and -15.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.40% this year

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.68M, and float is at 57.33M with Short Float at 15.02%.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -70.76% down over the past 12 months and FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is 13.05% higher over the same period. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is 96.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.