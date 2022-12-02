Here are the top Institutional holders of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) shares

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) is -73.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.15 and a high of $68.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $13.97, the stock is -2.01% and -7.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -17.72% off its SMA200. AMPL registered -77.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.73%.

The stock witnessed a -14.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.54%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has around 612 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $222.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.24% and -79.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amplitude Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -184.60% this year

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.02M, and float is at 64.56M with Short Float at 4.77%.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sarkis Ninos, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Sarkis Ninos sold 1,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $13.86 per share for a total of $27383.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54116.0 shares.

Amplitude Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Wong Catherine (Director) sold a total of 3,515 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $13.80 per share for $48506.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD (President) disposed off 12,968 shares at an average price of $15.19 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 987,032 shares of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL).