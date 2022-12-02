Here are the top Institutional holders of Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) is 126.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.54 and a high of $17.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHVN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $16.53, the stock is 8.69% and 27.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 4.49% at the moment leaves the stock 27.49% off its SMA200.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.37% in the last 1 month, and is 7.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 8.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 198.38% and -4.95% from its 52-week high.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Analyst Forecasts

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.16M, and float is at 58.16M with Short Float at 5.02%.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coric Vlad, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Coric Vlad bought 25,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $15.97 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.54 million shares.

Biohaven Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Coric Vlad (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $14.82 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BHVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Coric Vlad (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 41,930 shares at an average price of $14.87 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 1,517,594 shares of Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN).