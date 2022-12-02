Here are the top Institutional holders of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is -57.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.33 and a high of $45.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLF stock was last observed hovering at around $17.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.1% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 33.35% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.33, the stock is 3.53% and -10.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -31.36% off its SMA200. HLF registered -53.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.63%.

The stock witnessed a -17.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.16%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has around 10800 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $5.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.70 and Fwd P/E is 5.17. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.05% and -62.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.50%).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.00M, and float is at 96.62M with Short Float at 5.92%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WindAcre Partnership Master Fu, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WindAcre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $17.56 per share for a total of $3.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.78 million shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that LeFevre Alan W (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $20.60 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29984.0 shares of the HLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Hoffman Alan L (EVP, Global Corporate Affairs) acquired 4,540 shares at an average price of $21.97 for $99741.0. The insider now directly holds 57,218 shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -5.29% down over the past 12 months and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is -50.93% lower over the same period.