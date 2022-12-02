Here are the top Institutional holders of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) shares

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is 33.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.12 and a high of $27.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.19% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 26.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.77, the stock is 2.87% and -2.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -4.28% at the moment leaves the stock -12.68% off its SMA200. LXU registered 64.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.69%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.64%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has around 545 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $858.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.36 and Fwd P/E is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.78% and -46.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Analyst Forecasts

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.40% this year

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.19M, and float is at 56.49M with Short Float at 3.60%.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LSB Funding LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LSB Funding LLC sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $207.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

LSB Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that LSB Funding LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $12.32 per share for $7.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.65 million shares of the LXU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, SBT Investors LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 600,000 shares at an average price of $12.32 for $7.39 million. The insider now directly holds 17,453,398 shares of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 9.51% up over the past 12 months and Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is -11.13% lower over the same period. AAON Inc. (AAON) is 1.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.