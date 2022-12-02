Here are the top Institutional holders of Portland General Electric Company (POR) shares

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is -8.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.58 and a high of $57.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.19% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.02% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.61, the stock is 4.54% and 6.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -2.22% off its SMA200. POR registered -0.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.50%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.88%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) has around 2839 employees, a market worth around $4.32B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.54 and Fwd P/E is 17.59. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.91% and -14.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Portland General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.26M, and float is at 88.83M with Short Float at 9.27%.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kochavatr John Teeruk, the company’s Vice President, CIO. SEC filings show that Kochavatr John Teeruk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $53.72 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14112.0 shares.

Portland General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Farrell Dawn L (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $48.52 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9223.0 shares of the POR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Bekkedahl Larry Neal (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $54.73 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 16,513 shares of Portland General Electric Company (POR).

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 9.31% up over the past 12 months and IDACORP Inc. (IDA) that is 3.79% higher over the same period. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is 0.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.