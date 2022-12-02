Here are the top Institutional holders of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) shares

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) is 25.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.05 and a high of $96.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFG stock was last observed hovering at around $89.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $78.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.02% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -49.05% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.92, the stock is -0.01% and 9.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 23.10% off its SMA200. PFG registered 34.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.95%.

The stock witnessed a 2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.75%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $22.23B and $14.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.89. Profit margin for the company is 37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.93% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Principal Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 248.00M, and float is at 241.66M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HELTON SANDRA L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HELTON SANDRA L sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $80.02 per share for a total of $80020.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35747.0 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that HELTON SANDRA L (Director) sold a total of 14,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $80.05 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18245.0 shares of the PFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Cheong Wee Yee (EVP, Principal Asia) disposed off 2,447 shares at an average price of $78.45 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 34,700 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG).

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 24.65% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is 7.68% higher over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 34.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.