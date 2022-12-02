Here are the top Institutional holders of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) shares

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is -26.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.67 and a high of $53.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGNY stock was last observed hovering at around $36.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $36.76, the stock is -0.08% and -3.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -3.75% off its SMA200. PGNY registered -23.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.55%.

The stock witnessed a -16.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.74%, and is 7.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has around 311 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $700.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.52 and Fwd P/E is 97.51. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.20% and -31.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progyny Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.32M, and float is at 81.68M with Short Float at 8.69%.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

A total of 247 insider transactions have happened at Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 198 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Payson Norman, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Payson Norman sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $56.29 per share for a total of $11258.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Progyny Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Livingston Mark S. (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 14,801 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $36.70 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63994.0 shares of the PGNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Payson Norman (Director) disposed off 6,617 shares at an average price of $34.25 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 298,914 shares of Progyny Inc. (PGNY).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 20.83% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 47.50% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 66.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.