Here are the top Institutional holders of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is -11.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.65 and a high of $72.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $54.26, the stock is -1.94% and -9.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -11.80% off its SMA200. RBA registered -18.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.84%.

The stock witnessed a -16.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.67%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.88 and Fwd P/E is 21.79. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.53% and -25.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Analyst Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.84M, and float is at 110.74M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JETER JAMES J, the company’s Chief Customer Advoc. Officer. SEC filings show that JETER JAMES J sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $61.73 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20764.0 shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Watt Darren Jeffrey (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $61.69 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Watt Darren Jeffrey (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $58.21 for $23284.0. The insider now directly holds 1,846 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is trading 9.81% up over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -48.69% lower over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -32.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.