Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW)

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) is -37.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.68 and a high of $35.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACIW stock was last observed hovering at around $20.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.05% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.07% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.58, the stock is 4.53% and 0.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -17.28% off its SMA200. ACIW registered -23.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.54%.

The stock witnessed a -12.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.22%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has around 3610 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.66 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.65% and -39.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACI Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.00% this year

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.81M, and float is at 111.17M with Short Float at 2.46%.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Puppala Ram Kumar, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $22.03 per share for a total of $22030.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49603.0 shares.

ACI Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Behrens Scott W (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 37,905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $31.72 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the ACIW stock.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 70.84% up over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is 28.91% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -6.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.