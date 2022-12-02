Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX)

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) is 26.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.41 and a high of $79.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXNX stock was last observed hovering at around $68.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.13% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.51% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.87, the stock is 11.25% and 4.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 14.02% off its SMA200. AXNX registered 30.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.25%.

The stock witnessed a 3.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.08%, and is 9.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has around 517 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $240.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.51% and -11.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.00%).

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axonics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.21M, and float is at 47.10M with Short Float at 6.80%.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Axonics Inc. (AXNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dearen Danny L. SEC filings show that Dearen Danny L. sold 656 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $75.60 per share for a total of $49594.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

Axonics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Noblett Karen (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 32,483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $78.16 per share for $2.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31599.0 shares of the AXNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Woock John (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 45,976 shares of Axonics Inc. (AXNX).

Axonics Inc. (AXNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 39.44% up over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -24.86% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 20.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.