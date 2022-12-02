Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is 2.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.60 and a high of $52.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $39.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.62% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -15.26% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.19, the stock is 2.05% and 9.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 0.79% off its SMA200. PLAY registered 30.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.00%.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.09%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has around 13783 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.62 and Fwd P/E is 10.72. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.41% and -25.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.40% this year

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.83M, and float is at 41.97M with Short Float at 11.72%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wehner Tony, the company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Wehner Tony bought 14,823 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $33.86 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31243.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that Lehner Les (SVP, Chief Procurement Ofc) bought a total of 12,154 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $32.81 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28725.0 shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Hill Path Capital Partners LP (SEE EXPLANATION OF RESPONSES) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $32.83 for $4.92 million. The insider now directly holds 244,906 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 16.27% up over the past 12 months and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is 3.26% higher over the same period. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is 32.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.