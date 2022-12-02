Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES)

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is -12.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.27 and a high of $25.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $20.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.16% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.96% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.71, the stock is 10.28% and 22.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 8.10% off its SMA200. GES registered -5.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.24%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.91%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.81 and Fwd P/E is 6.08. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.13% and -18.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guess’ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 302.70% this year

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.95M, and float is at 28.25M with Short Float at 16.46%.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHIDONI ANTHONY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $16.60 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Guess’ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Anderson Kathryn Low (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $24.60 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57981.0 shares of the GES stock.

Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -25.93% down over the past 12 months and Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is 12.50% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -0.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.