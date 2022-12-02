Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP)

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) is -69.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $102.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCP stock was last observed hovering at around $27.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $27.35, the stock is 4.57% and -5.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -26.73% off its SMA200. HCP registered a loss of -33.73% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -9.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.62%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $393.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.21% and -73.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.20% this year

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.21M, and float is at 73.56M with Short Float at 11.32%.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Welihinda Navam, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Welihinda Navam sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $31.15 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1332.0 shares.

HashiCorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Welihinda Navam (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $31.83 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1332.0 shares of the HCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, St. Ledger Susan (Director) disposed off 5,728 shares at an average price of $26.96 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 17,158 shares of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP).