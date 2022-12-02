i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) is 19.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $3.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAUX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $3.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.81% off the consensus price target high of $4.58 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.34% higher than the price target low of $2.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.94, the stock is 28.45% and 47.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 33.45% off its SMA200. IAUX registered 47.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.94%.

The stock witnessed a 65.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.94%, and is 7.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.39. Distance from 52-week low is 93.42% and -10.37% from its 52-week high.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

i-80 Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.37M, and float is at 135.27M with Short Float at 1.96%.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.