Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) is 9.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $8.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LQDA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -77.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.31, the stock is 8.44% and 3.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 5.78% at the moment leaves the stock -3.79% off its SMA200. LQDA registered 28.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.79%.

The stock witnessed a 2.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.26%, and is 8.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $336.18M and $13.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.88% and -39.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.20%).

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.50% this year

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.46M, and float is at 55.26M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kaseta Michael, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kaseta Michael bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $5.99 per share for a total of $47920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37877.0 shares.

Liquidia Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that JEFFS ROGER (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 43,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $5.57 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the LQDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Caligan Partners LP (Director) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $5.62 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 10,643,627 shares of Liquidia Corporation (LQDA).