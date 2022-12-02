Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is 8.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $20.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNTK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93%.

Currently trading at $11.14, the stock is -12.29% and -25.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -7.71% at the moment leaves the stock -15.66% off its SMA200. MNTK registered 16.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.85%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.99%, and is -11.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $201.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.66 and Fwd P/E is 27.51. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.42% and -46.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.10% this year

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.29M, and float is at 40.79M with Short Float at 14.06%.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McClain Sean F, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that McClain Sean F sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $12.09 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Montauk Renewables Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Hill Scott E (VP of Business Development) sold a total of 104,147 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $12.03 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the MNTK stock.