New Big Money Means Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) is -69.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.95 and a high of $30.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADPT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $8.65, the stock is 4.17% and 14.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -8.34% off its SMA200. ADPT registered -65.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.26%.

The stock witnessed a 2.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.14%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has around 858 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $168.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.26% and -71.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Analyst Forecasts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.50% this year

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.93M, and float is at 140.66M with Short Float at 3.66%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PISKEL KYLE, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that PISKEL KYLE sold 959 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $8.87 per share for a total of $8506.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46706.0 shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that SOOD NITIN (Chief Commercial Officer, MRD) sold a total of 31,066 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $8.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ADPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, ADAMS R MARK (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,284 shares at an average price of $7.13 for $16285.0. The insider now directly holds 116,643 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) that is trading -0.14% down over the past 12 months and Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) that is -68.00% lower over the same period. I-Mab (IMAB) is -93.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.