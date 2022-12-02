New Big Money Means Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) is -46.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $5.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is 10.70% and 16.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -18.88% off its SMA200. AMRX registered -37.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.61%.

The stock witnessed a 10.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.83%, and is 6.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $760.90M and $2.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.32. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.79% and -49.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.39M, and float is at 118.88M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Patel Gautam, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Patel Gautam bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $4.21 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Patel Chirag K. (President & Co-CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $4.25 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the AMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Patel Chintu (Co-CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.25 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 512,566 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX).