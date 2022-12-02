New Big Money Means Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is 22.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.02 and a high of $17.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATAT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $15.83, the stock is 23.18% and 23.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 3.94% at the moment leaves the stock 23.18% off its SMA200.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has around 3145 employees, a market worth around $2.06B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.53. Distance from 52-week low is 43.69% and -7.16% from its 52-week high.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Analyst Forecasts

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.41M, and float is at 6.79M with Short Float at 0.20%.