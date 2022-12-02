New Big Money Means Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) is -31.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.85 and a high of $32.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.41% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 20.38% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.70, the stock is -1.41% and -6.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -9.59% off its SMA200. CNM registered -20.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.25%.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.12%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $5.18B and $6.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.17 and Fwd P/E is 11.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.28% and -36.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core & Main Inc. (CNM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Core & Main Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 365.00% this year

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.88M, and float is at 60.68M with Short Float at 13.54%.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Core & Main Inc. (CNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CD&R Investment Associates X, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CD&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $23.53 per share for a total of $258.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Core & Main Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Whittenburg Mark G (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 19,729 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $24.78 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5286.0 shares of the CNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Schneider Laura K (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 33,333 shares at an average price of $25.08 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 4,866 shares of Core & Main Inc. (CNM).